SDF AND ISIS AGREE ON ONE-MONTH CEASEFIRE

/ 8 mins ago November 28, 2017

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and ISIS terror group have brokered a one-month ceasefire in the northern Syrian province of Hasakah. Photo of the alleged ceasefire was published and translated by a researcher Aymenn J Al-Tamimi.

According to the document, the ceasefire enters into force on November, 28th and lasts till December, 28th. The terms of the deal allow ISIS terrorists free movement around the area, including trips for treatment, in addition to conduct of military operation against the parties outside the agreement.

The document also allows opening trade routes to and from the areas under ISIS control and  states that the oil wells captured by ISIS are to remain under its authority.

To prevent ceasefire violations, the two sides will share information about their military plans and appoint military coordinators to resolve “unintended conflicts”.

Previously it was revealed that in another deal between SDF and ISIS some 4000 terror group’s members and their relatives were allowed to escape Raqqa, enabling the SDF to claim the liberation of the city. The coalition has initially denied knowledge of the deal but later admitted that it was aware of it.

