ISIS TERRORISTS WANT TO BE TRANSFERRED TO IDLIB

/ 3 hours ago November 28, 2017

IDLIBA group of Islamic State  terrorists still occupying a small part of Kati Island near Deir Ezzor City have requested to be transferred to the Idlib province.

Earlier this month, the remaining ISIS militants and their families have offered to surrender their last areas in exchange for safe passage to the Idlib province.

The Islamic State’s last pockets in Deir Ezzor are shrinking by the day and the only areas in Syria where their fighters are able to find temporary refuge is in some parts of Idlib.

