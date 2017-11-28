HTS ARRESTS AL-QAEDA LOYALISTS AMONG ITS RANKS

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (HTS) has launched a crackdown against military commanders and religious scholars loyal to Al-Qaeda terror group.

Among the detained Al-Qaeda supporters are Iyad Al-Toubassi (Abu Julaybib Al-Urduni), Sami Al-Aridi, Abu Hammam Al-Suri, Abu Al-Qasem Al-Urduni and other militants of foreign nationalities.

The HTS has not issued official statement regarding the arrests yet. In an interview to a local news outlet Enab Baladi, the group’s spokesman Imad Al-Din Mujahid declined to comment on the issue.

The series of arrests comes as yet another example of an alleged rift between current HTS leadership, which seeks to present the group as a local independent movement, and Al-Qaeda supporters who remain loyal to the terror group.

