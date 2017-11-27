SYRIAN ARMY REINFORCES POSITIONS IN DAMASCUS PROVINCE

The Syrian Army units supported by popular militias have established a foothold in the villages of Kafr Hawr and Beitima west of Damacus.

According to local sources, shortly after the two villages were liberated, the army sent in reinforcements including soldiers of the 68-th Brigade and Shield of Qalamoun militia with tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and machine guns. On the arrival the soldiers began to establish and fortify the positions in the villages and on the adjacent hills.

The sources added that the Syrian troops are also strengthening their positions near the border with Lebanon to deny the militants the opportunity to go on the offensive.