SDF ENGAGE IN A DEAL WITH ISIS IN DEIR EZZOR

According to local reports, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have struck a deal with ISIS terror group to cease the clashes in Deir Ezzor province.

The deal reportedly includes a ceasefire in the areas of ISIS control north of Euphrates river and the dispatch of humanitarian aid, including food, basic necessities and medicines.

In the meantime, ISIS terrorist continue to attack the SAA positions near the recently liberated Abu Kamal in east Deir Ezzor.

Previously it was revealed that in another deal between SDF and ISIS some 4000 terror group’s members and their relatives were allowed to escape Raqqa, enabling the SDF to claim the liberation of the city. The coalition has initially denied knowledge of the deal but later admitted that it was aware of it.