SDF ATTEMPTS TO WIN OVER LOCAL TRIBES IN DEIR EZZOR

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) public relations unit conducted a meeting with the elders of the Deir Ezzor tribes in an attempt to win over the tribal leaders.

The meeting, which took place in the village of Al-Kasrat, focused on joint efforts against ISIS terror group and co-ordination between the tribes and Deir Ezzor Military Council, established by the SDF.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hatem Asaad al-Bashir and other tribal figures while the SDF were represented by one of its leaders Polat Can.