PMU HAVE PUBLISHED FOOTAGE SHOWING A TANK TRYING TO STOP AN SVBIED

/ 2 hours ago November 27, 2017

SVBIEDThe video, captured by a drone, shows fighters trying to stop the terrorist vehicle with gunfire and then a tank tries to point its gun at the target.

In the next moment, the vehicle comes closer to the position of PMU forces and explodes. The blast debris hit the tank and a combat infantry vehicle and nearly hit a military officer who was watching the scene unfold.

A SVBIED (Suicide Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device) can be built on the chassis of both a civilian or military vehicle. It is usually built based on old combat infantry vehicles, trucks and passenger cars and covered with armor plates. It can also have bulletproof tires, a bulldozer bucket, a machine-gun turret, etc.

