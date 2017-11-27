OPPOSITION GROUPS ENTER SECRET NEGOTIATIONS WITH RUSSIA IN GHOUTA

/ 3 hours ago November 27, 2017

00.jpg

A number of armed opposition groups active in East Ghouta in Damascus province are conducting separate secret negotiations with Russia, local sources report.

Each of Jaysh al-Islam, Faylaq al-Rahman and Ahrar al-Sham is negotiating with Russia for humanitarian and trade access to the areas under their control despite public denial of the negotiations.

According to the sources, Jaysh Al-Islam and the Russian side are discussing the  dispatch of  humanitarian aid to the city of Douma in addition to the possibility of joint actions against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group.

In turn, Faylaq al-Rahman is interested in reopening the road between Harasta and Ghouta, enforcing of the de-escalation agreement in Jobar and allowing the HTS militants to leave the area.

The negotiations with Ahrar al-Sham center on reopening the road between Harasts and the areas under the group’s control.

