NEW TURKISH MILITARY BASE ESTABLISHED IN NORTHERN ALEPPO

The Turkish troops present in northern Aleppo province have finished setting up a new military base near the village of Sheikh Aqil.

According to local sources, massive reinforcement arrived to the village on Sunday, November 27th. The Turkish convoy carried more that ten prefabricated military facilities buildings.

Earlier the Turkish troops spread out on the line of contact with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Kurdish-dominated area of Afrin.

The tension between Turkey and SDF continues to rise as the two sides engage in the exchange of threats. Last week, Turkish defense minister Nurettin Canikli pledged to “remove the terror threat” from Afrin. In response the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) hold a large military parade in Northern Syria to show solidarity with the Afrin enclave.