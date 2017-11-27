MOSCOW GROUP: KURDS NOT INCLUDED IN THE OPPOSITION DELEGATION TO SOCHI

/ 9 hours ago November 27, 2017

00

The Syrian Kurds have not yet been included to the delegation of the Syrian opposition that will participate in the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi, claimed the head of the so-called Moscow group Qadri Jamil.

In a response to the question about the participation of the Syrian Kurds in the Congress, Jamil said that they are not yet included in the list.

He added that the opposition delegation will include 18 representatives of High Negotiation Committee, National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, armed opposition groups and independent delegates. The Moscow groups has three seats in the delegation.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s