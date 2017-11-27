MOSCOW GROUP: KURDS NOT INCLUDED IN THE OPPOSITION DELEGATION TO SOCHI

The Syrian Kurds have not yet been included to the delegation of the Syrian opposition that will participate in the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi, claimed the head of the so-called Moscow group Qadri Jamil.

In a response to the question about the participation of the Syrian Kurds in the Congress, Jamil said that they are not yet included in the list.

He added that the opposition delegation will include 18 representatives of High Negotiation Committee, National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, armed opposition groups and independent delegates. The Moscow groups has three seats in the delegation.