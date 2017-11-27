KURDISH LEADER EXPLAINS HIS WORDS ABOUT SDF JOINING THE SYRIAN ARMY

/ 6 hours ago November 27, 2017

Co-President of the Syrian Democratic Council Riyad Darar commented on his controversial statement about the possibility of joining ranks between the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian Army.

According to the Kurdish official, the SDF may become a part of the Syrian Army if Syria becomes a federal state. In this case, the SDF will be integrated in the Syrian army and the Kurds won’t need “neither weapons nor [own] forces.”

He also added that the main goal of SDF is to restore peace in Syria. “We fight for peace, not against any other Syrian force,” said Darar.

