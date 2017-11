Each month, 1000 Syrian refugees who fled to Jordan return to Syria, according to a report by the UN Refugee Agency in Jordan.

This number, given for the last three month, is substantially higher than the the numbers from the beginning of the year. Only 1700 refugees choose to come back to Syria during the first half of 2017.

However, the UNHCR spokesman in Jordan Mohammad Hawari pointed out that the number remains in relation to the total quantity of Syrian refugees in Jordan.