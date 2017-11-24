SYRIAN PARLIAMENT EXEMPTS OWNERS OF DAMAGES HOUSES FROM TAXES

The Syrian Parliament has approved a decree that exempts the owners of damaged and destroyed houses from taxes and fees on construction during a year since the date of publication.

According to different estimates, the cost of Syria’s reconstruction could be anywhere between $200 billion and $350 billion. Syrian officials have previously announced that the country’s allies, Russia and Iran, will participate in the reconstruction with the possible contributions from China and North Korea.

The Western states have been reluctant to take a clear position on the Syria’s reconstruction despite the immense damage dealt to the Syrian infrastructure by the US-led international coalition.