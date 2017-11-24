NETANYAHU HAILS ISRAELI COOPERATION WITH ARAB STATES

“Our fruitful cooperation with Arab countries is in general secret, but I am confident that relations with them will continue to mature and that this will allow us to enlarge the circle of peace,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated.

Netanyahu’s statement comes just days after Israeli Minister of Energy and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz has recognized the existence of secret ties between Israel and “many” Muslim and Arab states, including Saudi Arabia.

Tel Aviv’s admitting having relations with Arab states followed a statement made by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, who said that his country is ready to share intelligence with Riyadh to “face Iran.”