Several civilians were injured in an explosion of a roadside bomb in the village of Kafr Karmin in west Aleppo, that was supposedly planted to target Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS members).

According to local sources, the bomb exposed when a group of lawyers were boarding a minibus near it. Several people were wounded, some of them badly.

It is supposed that the bomb was planted to target the HTS members who control the village. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.