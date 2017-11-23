US PREPARES FOR A LONG-TERM PRESENCE IN NORTHERN SYRIA

The US troop will remain in the areas of Northern Syria controlled by the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces, unnamed US officials told Washington Post.

According to the officials, by maintaining its presence in Northern Syria the US seeks to there a local governance which would rival the official Damascus.

One of the officials explained the shift in the US policy towards a long-term presence  in Syria by the necessity to fill the “vacuum of authority”. “That vacuum was created by the lack of a legitimate political process,” the official said, claiming that the militant groups could fill it again.

