The Syrian troops supported by popular militias continued their assault on ISIS in south Deir Ezzor after the liberation of Abu Kamal, the last ISIS stronghold in the eastern province.

According to local sources, the SAA units have established control over the Al-Ward oil field and the nearby village of Duweir.

Heavy clashes between the Syrian troops and ISIS terrorists continued in the vicinity of Al-Salihiyah and Subeikhan villages.