IRGC COMMANDER: HEZBOLLAH WILL POSSESS SUPERIOR WEAPONS NO MATTER WHAT

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Commander Mohammad Ali Jafari confirmed that the Lebanes Shia movement Hezbollah, which is actively fighting ISIS in Syria, will be equipped with the best weaponry despite the circumstances.

“Hezbollah needs to remain armed in order to fight Israel, Lebanon’s enemy. Naturally, they need to be equipped with the best weapons in order to protect Lebanon’s security- this matter is non-negotiable,” he stated.

Jafari also added that Tehran will put substantial effort into the ceasefire to end the war in Syria.