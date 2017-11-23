IRGC COMMANDER: HEZBOLLAH WILL POSSESS SUPERIOR WEAPONS NO MATTER WHAT

/ 20 mins ago November 23, 2017
00

Mohammad Ali Jafari (left) and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Commander Mohammad Ali Jafari confirmed that the Lebanes Shia movement Hezbollah, which is actively fighting ISIS in Syria, will be equipped with the best weaponry despite the circumstances.

“Hezbollah needs to remain armed in order to fight Israel, Lebanon’s enemy. Naturally, they need to be equipped with the best weapons in order to protect Lebanon’s security- this matter is non-negotiable,” he stated.

Jafari also added that Tehran will put substantial effort into the ceasefire to end the war in Syria.

