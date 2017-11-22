YPG DEFIES TURKEY BY HOLDING A MILITARY PARADE IN NORTHERN SYRIA

November 22, 2017

00.jpg

Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) have hold a large military parade in Northern Syria to show solidarity with the Afrin enclave, which is supposedly facing a threat of Turkish invasion.

The YPG press office published a video showing dozens of military vehicles, including pickup trucks with machine guns, infantry fighting vehicles, tanks and a bunch of Humvees provided by the US-led international coalition.

In the video the Kurdish fighters have also pledged to to come to Afrin if the Turkish army invades the area.

