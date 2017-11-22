TURKISH DEFENSE MINISTER CALLS AFRIN “A THREAT THAT MUST BE REMOVED”

Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli articulated his country’s position on the Kurdish-dominated Afrin area in the Aleppo province, threatening to “remove the terror threat” from Afrin.

The harsh wording used by the minister was aimed at the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), that are a part of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. Turkey sees YPG as a branch of Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the EU and US.

“The PKK/YPG and Daesh are a threat to Turkey, and [their locations] are a target for us. Within this context, let there be no doubt that we will use our right(s) arising from international law,” Canikli said.