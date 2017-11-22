SYRIAN OPPOSITION INSTRUCTED “TO FULFILL THE DEMAND OF PEOPLE” BY SAUDI FOREIGN MINISTER

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubair met the representatives of the Syrian opposition in Riyadh to discuss the preparation for the upcoming Geneva talks planned for the beginning of December.

During the meeting Al-Jubair stressed that the only solution for the Syrian crisis is to “fulfill the demand of the Syrian people” in accordance with Geneva communique and UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

The Riyadh conference seeks to form a unified comprehensive delegation of the Syrian opposition. However, just days before the start of the meeting one of the key opposition figures Riyad al-Hijab announced his resignation from the High Negotiations Committee. In turn, members of the so-called Moscow group declined to participate in the conference.