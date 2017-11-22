SYRIAN INTERNAL MINISTRY SEARCHES FOR A WAY TO STOP ARBITRARY ARRESTS

The Internal Ministry of Syria has published a decree demanding to include the full mane of a wanted person in all relevant documents to prevent arbitrary arrests at the security checkpoints. Additional details regarding the personality of the wanted individual must also be included in the documents if possible.

This measure is designed to reduce the number of arrests caused by the similarity of names between the wanted individuals and their namesakes.

The Ministry will also revise all cases where the names were possibly confused due to the use of insufficient information.

The Minister of the Interior Muhammad al-Shaar added that the number of checkpoints will also be reduced to the necessary minimum.