SAA TIGHTEN SIEGES ON BEIT JINN NEAR THE GOLAN HEIGHTS

The Israeli Defense Forces have been monitoring closely the Syrian Arab Army’s recent advances near the occupied Golan Heights.

According to the military source, the IDF has occasionally fired artillery shells towards the Syrian Army’s positions near the Beit Jinn pocket in an effort to halt their advance against the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham terrorist group.

While Israel’s actions have not gone unnoticed, the SAA has chosen to ignore the IDF’s aggression and continue their operations in the Beit Jinn pocket.