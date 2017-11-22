SAA PREPARES FOR OFFENSIVE IN EASTERN IDLIB

The Syrian military sent a large number of reinforcements to the northeastern countryside of the Hama province.

According to the source, the reinforcements were comprised of soldiers from the

Syrian Army’s Republican Guard and National Defense Forces .

These reinforcements will be participating in the upcoming offensive to retake the strategic Abu Dhuhour Military Airport in Idlib’s eastern countryside.

The Abu Dhuhour Military Airport has been under the control of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham for a few years now; it has become the terrorist group’s main base in eastern Idlib.