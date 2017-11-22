SAA CAPTURED LAST ISIS TOWNS BETWEEN ALBUKAMAL AND MAYADEEN

The Syrian Army resumed offensive in the southeastern countryside of the Deir Ezzor province, today,captures the last towns occupied by the Islamic State forces between the cities of Al-Mayadeen and Albukamal.

Led by the 4th Division on one side and the Tiger Forces on the other, the SAA flanked the Islamic State’s positions this morning.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Army’s 4th Division is within 9 miles of reaching the Tiger Forces’ front-lines near the southeastern countryside of Al-Mayadeen.