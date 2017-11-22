IED BLAST KILLS FSA MILITANT IN DARAA

A FSA member was killed in an IED blast in east Daraa, according to local activists.

The militants were driving along the road between Lajat and Basr al-Harir when a roadside bomb exploded, instantly killing one of them.

Many similar incidents have been recently reported in Daraa province. A few days earlier, a remote controlled IED explosed in Al-Naima village, wounding Ahrar al-Sham members. Last week, the leader of Jaysh Ahrar al-Ashair survived an assassination attempt on the road between Al-Tayba and Al-Jeeza, while Khaled Al Samadi of the Sunnah Youth Battalion was killed in an IED blast on Samj-Samad Road.