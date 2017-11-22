FSA HAS DISSOLVED ONE OF ITS UNITS

FSA has recently dissolved one of its units, which was fighting near the Syrian city of Al Tanf.

The information confirmed by the websites of some Syrian military groups which cited one of the fighters of the dissolved units as saying that 180 militants have been dismissed and paid $2,000 each.

Hussam Shueib, a Syrian expert in militant groups, opined that it was done at the behest of the US, which is “experiencing disappointment” over the failure of the FSA support campaign.

“We now see that ISIS and other similar armed units are being defeated on all the fronts. The US now needs a new tool for its military operations,” he told