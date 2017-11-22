FACING DEFEAT, AHRAR AL-SHAM LAUNCHES A RECRUITMENT CAMPAIGN IN EAST DAMASCUS

The Islamic Movement of Ahrar al-Sham has issued a plea for help, asking the inhabitants of Harasta city to join the fight against government forces.

In the document, titled “For the sake of Ghouta”, the militants called for help, saying that the locals could join the fight directly or provide logistic support. Those who choose to fight will be “safely transported to the front lines”, the document says.

The city of Harasta is currently contended by the Syrian Army and the militants. The clashes are heaviest in the Vehicle Management area, which has been repeatedly changing hands since last week.