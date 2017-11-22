DE MISTURA: UPCOMING GENEVA TALKS WILL BE SPLIT IN TWO

/ 8 hours ago November 22, 2017

00.jpg

The UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan De Mistura has announced that the 8th round of the Geneva talks between the Syrian government and the opposition will consist of two meetings.

Although he has not specified the exact dates of the negotiations, it was previously set for November, 28th. It is expected that the first part of the meeting will finish before the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi, which is planned for December, 2nd.

The statement came during De Mistura’s visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh, which is currently hosting the representatives of the Syrian opposition, who are preparing for the Geneva talks. According to De Mistura’s office, he will soon travel to Moscow to continue discussion of the Syrian crisis.

 

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s