DE MISTURA: UPCOMING GENEVA TALKS WILL BE SPLIT IN TWO

The UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan De Mistura has announced that the 8th round of the Geneva talks between the Syrian government and the opposition will consist of two meetings.

Although he has not specified the exact dates of the negotiations, it was previously set for November, 28th. It is expected that the first part of the meeting will finish before the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi, which is planned for December, 2nd.

The statement came during De Mistura’s visit to the Saudi capital Riyadh, which is currently hosting the representatives of the Syrian opposition, who are preparing for the Geneva talks. According to De Mistura’s office, he will soon travel to Moscow to continue discussion of the Syrian crisis.