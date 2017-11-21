RUSSIA OFFERS US JOIN HUMANITARIAN AID DELIVERY IN SYRIA

The head of the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in the Syrian Arab Republic Sergei Kuralenko offered US Forces Group Command in Syria’s Al-Tanf join efforts to ensure safe delivery of humanitarian aid for refugees in Al-Rukban.

Kuralenko said the Russian Reconciliation Centre on Syria continues to help refugees come back to their homes. “During the last two days 143 people returned their homes, 70 of them to Aleppo province, 27 to Hama and 46 to Homs”, the official noted.

He also stressed Russia’s continued commitment to providing humanitarian aid to residents of the settlements “most affected by terrorist activities.”