REBELS LOSE THE BATTLE FOR HARASTA

Harakat Ahrar Al Sham and Free Syrian Army launched offensive in the besieged east Damascus pocket this past week, targeting the Syrian Army positions at the strategic vehicle base in the Harasta suburb.

Ahrar Al Sham and Al Rahman Corps FSA were initially successful when they launched the offensive, capturing the entire Syrian Army command post that is located near the vehicle base.

However, not long after capturing this site, the Syrian Army’s high command sent a large number of reinforcements from the 105th Brigade to the front-lines in Harasta to help drive back the fighters.

By Friday, the Syrian Army had successfully expelled rebels from the command post and the nearby storage areas, ending the Ahrar Al-Sham offensive in the process.

According to a military source in Damascus, over 100 militants (at least 50 killed) from Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham and the Al-Rahman Corps were killed or wounded during the offensive, including the commander of latter’s 10th Brigade, Abu Tha’er Sawwan.