US DIPLOMAT: ISIS TO BE DEFEATED IN SYRIA BY END OF 2017

ISIS terror group will be destroyed and expelled from Syria by the end of 2017, said Senior Adviser to the US Secretary of State Brian Hook.

Speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Hook mentioned the efforts of the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who used personal diplomacy to defeat ISIS.

He also confirmed that the US hopes to collaborate with Russia to establish additional ceasefire zones in Syria.

The US plays a leading role in the International Coalition against ISIS, which has recently captured the terror group’s de facto capital Raqqa in collaboration with Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). However, the success of the operation came under question when a report revealed that the coalition and SDF entered in a secret deal with ISIS that allowed some 4000 terrorists and their relatives to escape Raqqa.