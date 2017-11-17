SDF ATTACK ENDS IN DISASTER AFTER ISIS AMBUSH IN SOUTHEAST DEIR EZZOR

Operations did not go as planned for the Kurdish-led ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ on Thursday in the desert southeast of Deir Ezzor as they tried to capture the last ISIS-held oil fields in Syria.

Photos released by Amaq Agency depicted three SDF members laying dead on the ground at the feet of ISIS-aligned tribesmen. ISIS media also showed off captured munitions following the failed SDF assault.

Earlier SDF operations had success on the Euphrates River axis amid a southwards thrust along the eastern bank. Over the past 24 hours, ISIS has been expelled from the villages of Tayyana, Diban and Shinan.