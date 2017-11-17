SAA CAPTURES STRATEGIC POINT NEAR ABU KAMAL

The Syrian troops supported by popular militias have established control over the strategic village of Al-Hamdan near Abu Kamal after heave clashes with ISIS terrorists.

The liberation of Al-Hamdan carried strategic importance since the village is situated next to the Al-Hamdan military airport, which was also secured by the SAA.

As the Syrian Army prepares for a decisive attack on Abu Kamal, the last ISIS stronghold in east Deir Ezzor it was reported that elite Hezbollah fighters have arrived to the outskirts of Abu Kamal According to local sources, the unit named Al-Ridwan Forces arrived to the area together with Liwa Fatemiyoun forces, that was transfered from Deir Ezzor city. It was also reported that the battle for Abu Kamal would be supervised by Islamic Revolution Guardians Corps General Qasem Souleimani, who has been recently spotted near the city.