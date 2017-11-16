US-LED COALITION REMOVES SENIOR ISLAMIC STATE LEADERS, MILITARY OFFICIALS, AND EXTERNAL TERROR OPERATIVES

The United States Department of Defence announced on 14 November that four more important operatives of the Islamic State had been killed in targeted airstrikes. “The removal of these key terrorists disrupts ISIS’ weapons engineering activities and their ability to recruit and train terrorists,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “It also reduces their ability to plan and conduct terrorist attacks, both within Syria and Iraq and abroad.”

The four men killed are:

Yusuf Demir, struck down “near” Al Qaim in Iraq on 26 October. Demir was “an ISIS media official with links to ISIS networks throughout the Middle East and Europe”;

Omer Demir, killed simultaneous with Yusuf, was “an ISIS external operations coordinator with links to ISIS networks in the Middle East and Europe”;

Abu Yazin, “an ISIS senior leader and weapons facilitator”, was eliminated on 3 November near Mayadeen in Syria;

Abdellah Hajjiaou was killed on 5 November “near” Al Bukamal in Syria while working as “an ISIS external operations plotter”.