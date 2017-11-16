TURKEY, RUSSIA, IRAN LEADERS TO MEET IN SOCHI

A trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia and Iran will be held in the Russian city of Sochi on November, 22, according to a Turkish presidential source.

The source confirmed that Turkish President Recep Erdogan will attend the meeting to discuss the Syrian conflict with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is also expected to participate in the talks, the source added.

The summit will precede the upcoming Syrian National Dialogue Congress, which has recently been rescheduled for December, 2nd.