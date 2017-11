In a secret hideout in eastern Homs, the Syrian Army has discovered a large amount of artifacts that were removed from Palmyra Museum as ISIS overran the city back in 2015.

In the coming days, the artifacts will be returned to Palmyra Museum where work will be done to restore any damage caused by ISIS upon the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Although ISIS is fully expelled from central Syria, some areas are still heavily mined and off limits to the SAA.