SAA GOES ON THE OFFENSIVE IN SOUTH ALEPPO

The Syrian Army units supported by popular militias have attacked the militants in Al-Rashidiyah and Hajara villages in south Aleppo.

The clashes were accompanied by heavy artillery and rocket fire. The offensive has been also supported by the air strikes carried out by the Syrian Air Force. There is no accurate information on the number of casualties yet.

The offensive was launched in support of the SAA operation in east Hama aimed at capturing Abu al-Duhur airbase. The operation is a part of a large-scale offensive that started in Ithriya area, where the army units have penetrated HTS defenses and reached Jib al-Abid, establishing control over several villages.