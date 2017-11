The Syrian Army’s 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division accused the Israeli military of attacking their forces in the Golan Heights, yesterday.

According to the 42nd Brigade, the Israeli military launched an airstrike over their positions near the Beit Jinn pocket, killing four of their soldiers.

HTS terrorists alleged that the SAA was not bombed by the Israeli military, but rather, they were struck by one of their anti-tank guided missiles.