MOSCOW AND CAIRO GROUPS TO MEET WITH NATIONAL COALITION IN RIYADH

The meeting of the representatives of the Syrian opposition will comprise members of the so-called Moscow and Cairo groups in addition to the Syrian National Coalition and military commanders of armed opposition groups.

The list of the participants includes 22 seats for the National Coalition, 21 seats for the armed groups, 14 seats for the Coordination Committee, 10 seats for Cairo group, 7 seats for Moscow group and 70 seats for independent delegates.

The meeting will take place in Saudi capital Riyadh from November 22 to 24. It aims at uniting the Syrian opposition before the upcoming round of the Geneva talks which are planned for November, 28th.