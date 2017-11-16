ISIS ESTABLISHES SECRET TRAINING CAMP IN KIRKUK PROVINCE

/ 7 hours ago November 16, 2017

KirkukDespite the province being entirely under Iraqi Army control, runaway ISIS members have created a secret training camp

On October 4, ISIS was officially driven out of Hawija city following a large-scale offensive by the Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilization Units which effectively eliminated a year-long Islamic State pocket in the Kirkuk region. However, some ISIS militants appear to have escaped the fighting to adopt a guerilla warfare tactics instead.

ISIS sleeper cells are also actively targeting army personel in the Euphrates River region between Baghdad and Karbala.

Meanwhile, the provincial capital of Kirkuk was wrestled from Kurdish forces on October 16 as the latter refused to cancel its independence referendum.

