ELITE HEZBOLLAH UNITS ARRIVE TO ABU KAMAL

/ 1 hour ago November 16, 2017

00.jpg

Several units comprised of elite Hezbollah fighters have arrived to the outskirts of Abu Kamal in east Deir Ezzor province in preparation for the assault on the city.

According to local sources, the unit named Al-Ridwan Forces arrived to the area together with Liwa Fatemiyoun forces, that was transfered from Deir Ezzor city.

It was also reported that the battle for Abu Kamal would be supervised by Islamic Revolution Guardians Corps General Qasem Souleimani, who has been recently spotted near the city.

