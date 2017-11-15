TURKEY ACCUSES SYRIAN KURDS OF PLOTTING ISIS’S WITHDRAW FROM RAQQA

/ 2 hours ago November 15, 2017

turkeyThe free withdrawal of ISIS terrorists from the Syrian city of Raqqa is a result of a deal reached between ISIS and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

“It is an extremely grave and eye-opening revelation that the so-called ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ dominated by PYD/YPG, the Syrian extension of the terrorist organization PKK, brokered a deal with the terrorist organization ISIS to evacuate a large number of  terrorists from Raqqa while the operation to clear ISIS from Raqqa was already underway,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, deal sets a new example of the fact that “fighting one terrorist organization with another would eventually result in these terrorist organizations colluding with each other.”

