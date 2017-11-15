SDF INTRODUCES CURFEW IN RAQQA DISTRICT

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have introduced a curfew in Al-Mashlab district in Raqqa city after a month since the city was liberated from ISIS militants.

It is believed that the curfew was introduced to prevent the looting which has become a serious problem in the city. Earlier footage showing SDF fighters going through Raqqa streets searching for valuables caused an uproar on social media.

The SDF declared the liberation of Raqqa on Oct, 20th after prolonged clashes with ISIS militants. However, a recent report revealed that the SDF and ISIS made a secret deal that allowed some 4000 ISIS members and their relatives to escape the city.