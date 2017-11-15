SDF INTRODUCES CURFEW IN RAQQA DISTRICT

/ 1 hour ago November 15, 2017

00.jpg

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have introduced a curfew in Al-Mashlab district in Raqqa city after a month since the city was liberated from ISIS militants.

It is believed that the curfew was introduced to prevent the looting which has become a serious problem in the city. Earlier  footage showing SDF fighters going through Raqqa streets searching for valuables caused an uproar on social media.

The SDF declared the liberation of Raqqa on Oct, 20th after prolonged clashes with ISIS militants. However, a recent report revealed that the SDF and ISIS made a secret deal that allowed some 4000 ISIS members and their relatives to escape the city.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s