NOUR AL-DIN AL-ZANKI MILITANTS FIRE AT PROTESTERS IN ATAREB

The militants of Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zanki have dispersed a demonstration in the city of Atareb in Aleppo province by opening fire at the protesters who demanded to end the infighting between Nour al-Din al-Zanki and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

According to the HTS-linked Iba Agency, the local citizens demanded control over the checkpoints to prevent militants from coming through the city. Zanki militants refused to hand over the checkpoints and opened fire on the demonstration as well as on the HTS positions in the area.

The initial conflict between the two groups broke out over a checkpoint incident. According to HTS-linked accounts on social media, an HTS commander Abu Ubaydayh was detained by Nour al-Din al-Zanki members without any explanation. In turn, a Sharia judge of Nour al-Din al-Zanki movement accused HTS of attacking a group’s position near Ratyan village and stealing the weapons that were stored there.

The infighting within the militants’ ranks was exploited by the Syrian Army. The government troops conducted a successful offensive on the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) positions in Eastern Hama and liberated the village of al-Rabia.