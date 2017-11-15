HIGH-RANKING FSA COMMANDER KILLED IN DARAA

A roadside bombing killed a high ranking commander of the Free Syrian Army in rural Daraa, Tuesday, Syrian opposition activists reported via social media.

The FSA commander was identified as Khaled Al Samadi of the Sunnah Youth Battalion; he was killed alongside two of his associates.

Samadi and his two associates were traveling along the Samj-Samad Road in rural Daraa, Tuesday, when his vehicle struck an IED that planted by unknown assailants.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest assassination.