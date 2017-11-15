FSA COMMANDER SURVIVES ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT IN DARAA

The leader of Jaysh Ahrar al-Ashair that belongs to the Free Syrian Army survived an assassination attempt in east Daraa.

According to local sources Abu Hatem was traveling along the road between Al-Tayba and Al-Jeeza when unknown gunmen opened fire on his vehicle. None of the bullets reached the target.

This is not the first time that Abu Hatem was targeted by assassins. The last attempt to kill him was made in October, when unknown men fired at his car, wounding his bodyguard.

Earlier this day another FSA commander was killed in an IED blast on the road between  Samj and Samad villages.

