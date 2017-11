Saudi Arabia has announced that it will hold a meeting between the representatives of the many movements inside the Syrian opposition in preparation for the next round of the Geneva talks.

The negotiations, which are planned for 22-24 November, will take place in Saudi capital Riyadh. It is not clear which factions of the opposition will attend the meeting.

Earlier the UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has announced that the next round of the Geneva talks will begin on Nov, 28th.