On the 65th day of operation Al-Jazirah Storm, the Syrian Democratic Forces pushed further southwards along the eastern side of the Euphrates River amid clashes with ISIS insurgents.

Following the liquidation of two rearguard Islamic State pockets in eastern Deir Ezzor last week, the Kurdish-led SDF took control of Shahil. This frontier village is located 40 kilometers southeast of Deir Ezzor City.