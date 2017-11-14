SDF ANNOUNCE INTENTION TO REACH IRAQI BORDER

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have claimed that the Syria-Iraq border in Deir Ezzor province will be the next target of their offensive.

According to the head of SDF-linked Deir Ezzor Military Council Abu Khoulah Al-Deiri, after capturing Al-Omar and Al-Tanak oilfields the SDF units will be relocated to the border areas.

Al-Deiri added that the SDF are currently advancing towards the border. He also that that they do not intent to fight ISIS in the city of Abu Kamal, which is besieged by the Syrian Army.

By establishing over Al-Omar and Al-Tanak oilfields the SDF have captured the major part of the oil reserves in Deir Ezzor province. It is not clear whether the SDF will hand over the oilfields to the Syrian government.